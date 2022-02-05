Sexual assault activist groups are making plans for the new semester including establishing an advisory council for power-based violence, a blue light alarm system around campus, further fundraising for survivors of sexual violence and increasing pressure on administration to enact changes.
The executive board of Tigers Against Sexual Assault met on Jan. 22 to discuss their plans for the semester.
According to Angelina Cantelli, one of TASA’s co-president, the group plans to hold fundraisers for survivors of sexual assault, including a dodgeball tournament where student organizations can pay to compete.
Cantelli said that TASA also plans to hold educational events and host guest speakers who lobby at the Louisiana Capitol on behalf of survivors. They also plan to host an event called Coffee and Consent, where people can gather at a coffee shop to discuss issues surrounding dating and consent.
Isabella Rovere, a political science junior who was formerly on the Student Task Force for sexual assault, is forming a group that will be called the Advisory Council for Power-Based Violence. This group will work directly with the Title IX office to provide a student’s perspective for the office.
“So now that students have this knowledge of our campus culture and campus climate, we’re moving towards the prevention aspect and having students on board to brainstorm ideas of how we can bring in prevention practices on campuses and also be like a satellite to our Title IX office when they need help from students,” Rovere said.
Rovere will serve as the chair of the council and is looking for other students to join. Rovere said that she hopes to have the group's first meeting before Valentine’s Day.
Rovere is also working with the Title IX Office on establishing clearer guidelines for sanctioning faculty and students named in Title IX lawsuits. She is also working to have student organizations complete training modules on sexual assault.
Outreach chair for Feminists in Action Paola Colmenares, a kinesiology and Spanish senior, said that the group plans to hold a transparency meeting with the Title IX Office to get an idea of the progress made and what more needs to be done.
They also plan to hold a number of events to raise awareness, specifically in April, which is sexual assault awareness month.
FIA also plans to push the university to establish a blue light system, a network of alarm devices placed throughout campus. If a student feels they are in danger, they can press the alarm, and camus police will be alerted to that location.
Many other U.S. colleges use the blue-alarm system.
Despite LSU's progress on the Husch Blackwell recommendations, activists say more work still needs to be done.
Cantelli said that part of the issue is most students don’t know how the Title IX process works, so often, if their cases are mishandled, they may not even know.
“I think the university could definitely do better at building trust by having media posts, having information out there that says like this is what it looks like when you report to Title IX, this is what should happen, and if this does not happen, then this is where you can go to report it,” Cantelli said.
Colmenares said that despite the work that still needs to be done, she does think the university is heading in the right direction.
“I think that so long as the students remain outraged and we actually voice our opinions and we’re not silenced by LSU, I think that we will always be moving in the right direction,” Colmenares said.