A pipe burst in one of the basement classrooms in Lockett Hall on Monday, rendering the classroom unusable for the rest of the week.

According to LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard, the water leak is limited to one room and Facility Services is currently working on the issue.

On Nov. 8, ceiling tiles collapsed in several classrooms in the basement of Lockett following a water leak that originated in B9.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.