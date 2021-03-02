The report by Husch Blackwell law firm on LSU's handling of sexual assault and violence cases will be released Friday, Interim President Thomas Galligan announced in an email Tuesday.
The report will be published at lsu.edu/titleix-review, and Husch Blackwell representatives will deliver a report about its findings to the LSU Board of Supervisors at the board's meeting Friday at 10 a.m.
The University hired Husch Blackwell law firm in November to conduct an independent investigation into the University's handling of Title IX reports.
After a November USA Today article accused the University of mishandling sexual assault cases, University administration hired law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent investigation into its Title IX office and LSUPD to determine if such misconduct exists.
During its investigation, the law firm has met with students, student leaders and other members of the LSU community to discuss the University's Title IX processes.
"We want a full and fair independent investigation that tells us exactly what happened so that we can take any appropriate actions," Galligan said at a December board meeting. "We want to be able to go forward and be better."
Board Chair Robert Dampf said in December that the board supports Galligan's engagement of Husch Blackwell.
"If errors were made, we want them fixed," Dampf said. "If any members of our University community failed to fulfill their responsibilities they will be held appropriately accountable."