LSU Student Government began distributing free metal straws to students at the beginning of the semester to lessen the use of plastic straws on campus.
SG Senators Christina Georgacopoulos and Sydney McGovern co-authored a bill that was passed by a two-thirds vote last March. The bill allocated $4,500 for the purchase of metal straws to be given to students "as an effective measure in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability."
Student Government has given out a large portion of the straws at various events throughout the semester and will also be giving them out at Fall Fest, held Oct. 11 on the LSU Parade Ground. The straws are available at the Student Government Senate and Executive offices in the LSU Student Union.
Members of Student Government have also been personally giving them out to students in classes and around campus.
Construction management freshman Taylor Letourneau thought handing out metal straws is a good idea.
“That’s pretty cool,” Letourneau said. “Obviously the planet is in pretty bad shape right now with climate change, so any little bit that could help is obviously a good thing.”
Letourneau also appreciates that the straws are free, as most of the time students are more willing to listen to a message and actively participate if there are free things involved.
The bill was written by Georgacopoulos and McGovern after a meeting with oceanography and coastal sciences graduate student Kerrin Toner. During the meeting, Toner discussed her concerns about the excessive use of plastic in the Student Union.
According to For a Strawless Ocean, a program advocating for the use of alternative straws, over 500 million plastic straws are used every day in the United States, most of which end up in the oceans. By using non-plastic straws, such as metal straws, Americans can reduce the amount of straws that pollute the ocean and kill marine life there.
Georgacoloulos, McGovern and Toner all agreed metal straws would be one way to contribute to conservation efforts at the University. However, biology and psychology junior Kaylin Chauvin said she doesn't think SG's initiative will make much impact.
“I don’t see it making that much of a difference,” Chauvin said. “I’m just being realistic. I think it’s good that they’re trying to do that, but I think there are better things they could to improve the environment.”
Chauvin said on a past trip to the University of Colorado at Boulder, she learned the city of Boulder had composting bins in addition to recycling bins along sidewalks. Chauvin believes this would be a better use of the money because it would have a more significant impact.
McGovern believes the metal straws are making a difference, as she has noticed people using the metal straws in restaurants and around campus.
SG spent $3,750 on 2,000 metal straws, although the bill was allotted $4,500. The leftover money was put into Student Government’s budget.
McGovern added that all students should make sure to get a metal straw to do their part in preserving the environment.