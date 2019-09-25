LSU’s lactation spaces have continued to provide nursing mothers with a comfortable and private space to breast pump.
The primary lactation spaces are on the second floor of the LSU Student Union and provide private stations for up to three individuals at a time. Each station is equipped with a lounge chair, table and various supplies from the LSU Pregnancy & Parenting Program. These supplies include paper towels, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and an information binder.
Currently, the University provides 14 lactation spaces in various areas of campus, including Troy H. Middleton Library and Patrick F. Taylor Hall. All available lactation spaces are listed on the Women's Center's website.
According to Assistant Vice President of Auxiliary Services Margot Carroll, the Student Union is a central space heavily used by students, faculty, staff and visitors, making it well suited for a lactation space.
“[The Student Union] serves as an ideal location for the entire LSU community,” Carroll said.
The lactation spaces around campus are not restricted to student use only; most of the women taking advantage of the lactation spaces are not actually students at the University.
“Since we launched the lactation space initiative of Tiny Tigers in Nov. 2018, 98 users have taken the check in survey," Women's Center Director Summer Steid said. "Of those, 13% are students."
Steib also said there have only been three check-ins so far this semester.
“We are proud to be one of 17 lactation locations across campus today,” Carroll said. “We are also one of the few lactation spaces available nights, weekends and on LSU Football game days.”
The lactation spaces are available for use any time the LSU Student Union is open; the Student Union operates from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sundays. The only requirement to enter the space is a Tigercard or some form of personal identification.
“It is important for LSU to provide lactation spaces on campus to ensure that we are supporting students, faculty, staff, and visitors," Steib said. "We have heard from many people that have used the spaces that they are grateful to have dedicated spaces taking care of their lactation needs."