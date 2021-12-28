Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.