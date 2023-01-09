David Dismukes, executive director and professor at the university’s Center for Energy Studies, will retire effective Jan. 13, the university announced Monday.

Dismukes, an LSU alumnus who worked with the Center for Energy Studies for 28 years, led research efforts at the center and recently completed the Louisiana 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which was utilized by the governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force to analyze the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The Center for Energy Studies works to “[facilitate] research and analysis to address energy-related problems or issues affecting Louisiana's economy, environment, and citizenry," according to its website.

According to The Advocate, Dismukes plans to do private sector consulting work following his retirement.

Starting Jan. 15, Center for Energy Studies associate professor Greg Upton will serve as interim executive director until a new director is selected. Upton has worked with the center since 2014 and recently began work on a $3.2 million project in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources to analyze Louisiana’s methane emissions and costs to plug certain oil and gas wells.