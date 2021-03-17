The chancellor of LSU Shreveport medical school is under investigation by the LSU system over allegations of sex discrimination, according to the Advocate.
Several members of the LSU Board of Supervisors confirmed that Dr. G.E. Ghali has been accused of several allegations involving sexual discrimination.
LSU has launched a Title IX investigation into Ghali, according to sources familiar with the situation.
A recent report which reviewed Ghali's performance as chancellor included allegations that he made sexist comments to female employees. Three sources familiar with the situation said that the comments "could be perceived as sexual harassment."
Ghali has served as chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport since 2016.
Throughout the past year, he spoke at multiple statewide news conferences briefing the public on the pandemic and urging residents to wear masks.
Ghali also spoke at the Republican National Convention last year where he praised former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.
The accusations against Ghali come at a time when LSU officials are facing criticism over the system's handling of past allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct at the Baton Rouge campus.