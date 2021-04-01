Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi... Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday, April 19... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Monday, April 19. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.9 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.8 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&