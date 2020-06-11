Ja’Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr. were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team on Thursday, the organization announced.
Chase capped a record-setting 2019 season in a historically potent offense by winning the Biletnikoff Award, a distinction reserved for the nation’s best receiver. The rising junior caught two touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory over Clemson in the National Championship, bringing his season total to 20, an Southeastern Conference record. His 1,780 receiving yards vaulted him past 2,000 career yards. No LSU player has eclipsed that mark in his first two seasons.
Chase ended last season as a unanimous All-American and will begin next season wearing No.7, an honor bestowed each year on a standout player. Many call him a lock to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
One of the best units on the roster, the receivers return Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath, most notably. McMath has generated buzz this offseason from coaches who have cautioned the public not to be surprised if he has a breakout year. Many are speculating that he and Marshall will line up on the outside for the majority of snaps, while Chase mans the slot.
Stingley entered the 2019 season as one of the best recruits LSU has ever landed and exited 2019 as one of the best freshmen LSU has ever produced. He was a consensus All-American, a member of the All-SEC first team and SEC Newcomer of the Year. His six interceptions and 21 passes-defended both led the SEC.
Stingley leads a strong defensive backfield, bolstered by the returns of JaCoby Stevens and Kary Vincent Jr. It’s a unit built both for the present and the future. Veterans Cordale Flott and Todd Harris will have to stave off highly-touted freshman Elias Ricks and Jordan Toles for playing time.
Several SEC players join Chase and Stingley on the All-America team. Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Florida TE Kyle Pitts and Kentucky P Max Duffy are on the first team. Tennessee OL Trey Smith, Missouri LB Nick Bolton, Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood, RB Najee Harris, LB Dylan Moses, DB Patrick Surtain II and KR Jaylen Waddle are all on the second team.
Two players LSU faced in the National Championship, QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, made the first team. Texas OL Samuel Cosmi also made the first team. His Longhorns will visit Death Valley this season.
The Tigers returned to training facilities this week, as they gradually began their offseason program. Safety precautions are in place to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 among the players, coaches and staff.