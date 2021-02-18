Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to middle 20s are expected tonight. * WHERE...All of Southwest Mississippi including Pearl River County and all of the metro Baton Rouge and the Northshore parishes in Southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Be particularly careful with portable heaters...there is a danger of fire or poisonous fumes. Make frequent checks on the elderly. Make sure their furnaces are working and heating the house properly Pets are also subject to the extreme cold. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. if this is not possible...make sure outdoor pets have warm...dry shelter and provide sufficient food and fresh unfrozen water. &&