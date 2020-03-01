Ever wondered how a newspaper is put together?
Ever wanted to see how the Reveille team works together?
Are you interested in working for the Reveille in the future?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, attend the Reveille's open house on March 11 in the Hodges basement, room B16!
See how the editing staff at the Reveille puts their paper together and works in the Hodges basement. See how the paper is laid out and how it is produced in the backroom. Meet the staff and learn how you can be a part of the paper in the future!