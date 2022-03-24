Today

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.