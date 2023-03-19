Candace Owens, a prominent, controversial conservative commentator, will speak at LSU on Tuesday.
Owens's talk will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in the LSU Student Union Theatre as part of Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour. Tickets are free online and on a first come, first serve basis.
Owens will speak about American values during her talk, according to the ticket website.
Owens is a high-profile conservative who hosts a show on the Daily Wire, a conservative media site founded by political commentators Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing.
Owens worked for Turning Point USA from 2017 to 2019, during which she caught the attention of Kanye West and former President Donald Trump.
"She represents an ever-expanding group of very smart 'thinkers', and it is wonderful to watch and hear the dialogue going on... so good for our Country!" Trump said of Owens in May 2018.
Owens and West wore matching "WHITE LIVES MATTER" shirts at a Paris fashion show in October 2022.
Owens launched "Blexit" in 2018, a social media campaign encouraging Black Democrats to leave the party.