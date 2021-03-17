Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.