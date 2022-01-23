John M. Parker Agricultural Center

The John M. Parker Agricultural Center, also known as Parker Coliseum, sits Wednesday, June 17, 2020 on LSU's campus.

 Abby Kibler

LSU students spotted a cow roaming around campus Saturday morning, according to social media posts.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said the cow escaped from a 4H livestock show that took place at Parker Coliseum and the LSU Police Department worked with the owner to help return it, according to The Advocate.

It's unknown how long the cow freely strolled around campus, but it was safely returned by 3 p.m., according to WBRZ.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barstool LSU (@lsubarstool)

Load comments