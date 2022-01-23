LSU students spotted a cow roaming around campus Saturday morning, according to social media posts.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said the cow escaped from a 4H livestock show that took place at Parker Coliseum and the LSU Police Department worked with the owner to help return it, according to The Advocate.
It's unknown how long the cow freely strolled around campus, but it was safely returned by 3 p.m., according to WBRZ.
Holy cow! An escaped cow has been spotted roaming campus Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/B8SKJirgvb— LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) January 22, 2022