Man unaffiliated with the University arrested for being forbidden from campus and resisting officers
On Oct. 8 at about 9 p.m. LSU Police Department officers stationed in the Alaska St. lot were approached by Jason Jamar, 29, of 1262 Aster St.
According to LSUPD spokesman Capt. Cory Lalonde, Jamar began asking officers questions, but did not make sense.
The officers then identified him as Jason Jamar and discovered he had previously been banned from campus.
Jamar refused to cooperate with officers and physically resisted being placed under arrest.
He was charged with remaining after being forbidden and resisting an officer. Jamar was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
University student arrested for cell phone theft
On Oct. 3, LSUPD received a report of a stolen cellphone in Middleton Library. The victim stated she left her cellphone at the charging station and discovered it was later missing, Lalonde said.
On Oct. 9 LSUPD received another report of a stolen cellphone from Middleton Library, also stolen while left at a charging station, Lalonde said.
LSUPD investigators were able to identify a suspect from video surveillance of both thefts and on Oct. 11, the suspect, Evan Scott O’Brien, 26, of 2821 Sarpy Ave, was observed in Middleton Library, Lalonde said.
Officers questioned O’Brien, and he admitted to both thefts. Both phones were recovered, Lalonde said.
O’Brien was arrested and charged with one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Lalonde said.
Student arrested for DWI and careless operation of a vehicle.
At 12:59 a.m. on Oct. 13, LSUPD officers were dispatched to the corner of Gourrier Ln. and River Road in response to a traffic crash.
Upon arrival, officers determined Armani A Ricciardi, 21, of 3921 Caspiani Ave. was driving and hit another vehicle from behind. Ricciardi appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Lalonde said.
Ricciardi was arrested and taken to the LSU Police Department building, where he submitted to a test measuring chemical intoxication. It was determined he had a .257 blood alcohol content, Lalonde said.
Ricciardi was then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
University student arrested for attempted auto theft
June 22, 2020
The Reveille is attaching the expungement paperwork of Tierian Kilcoyne's arrest. The charges against Kilcoyne described below were dismissed, and in 2014, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Court expunged the case from its files. The dismissal and expungement orders are shown here.
-
Oct. 31, 2016:
Kilcoyne provided records to The Daily Reveille that his record has been expunged of this arrest.
-
LSUPD officers were dispatched to the Athletic Business Office on Oct. 12 around 4 p.m. Upon arrival officers were advised that Tiernan Kilcoyne, 21, from Baton Rouge was detained by a Department of Public Safety police officer after being observed attempting to steal a John Deere Gator belonging to the LSU Athletic Department, Lalonde said.
Upon questioning Kilcoyne admitted to attempting to start the vehicle as part of a dare, Lalonde said.
He was arrested and charged with attempted auto theft and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.