Dance Marathon at LSU has raised over $1 million for the Our Lady of the Lakes Children’s Hospital in the six years since the event began.
The Dance Marathon itself is a 20-hour long dance marathon, where participating students stay on their feet for the entire event. About 450 students usually participate; 100 of those students are on the Dance Marathon planning team throughout the year.
The hospital recently revealed a Dance Marathon at LSU Teen Lounge in recognition of the fundraising and volunteerism that Dance Marathon has completed.
Dance Marathon Advisor Bill Mattera said the lounge is designed for teenagers 15 years of age and older, and is a space where young adults can play video games and watch movies.
“It’s a space that is traditionally not in a lot of hospitals," Mattera said. "Usually there’s a lot of kid’s playrooms with kid’s toys."
Mattera said the new lounge also gives Dance Marathon students a place to volunteer every week.
Every Wednesday, Dance Marathon hosts an event for the children at Our Lady of the Lake for the children, known as the Miracle Kids, and Dance Marathon students to spend time together.
Management senior and Dance Marathon student Sarah Zaunbrecher said meeting the Miracle Kids from the hospital is her favorite part of participating in the organization.
“Interacting with the Miracle Kids and meeting their families is so special because it reassures you that all of your hard work and fundraising are worth it,” Zaunbrecher said. “You get to see firsthand who you are impacting, and that makes participating in Dance Marathon truly special.”
Zaunbrecher said she returns to the organization each year because of the feeling participating in Dance Marathon gives her.
“Seeing the people that make Dance Marathon happen every year is what makes me want to go back,” Zaunbrecher said. “I see how much they love it, and the work they put into it.
Mattera said Dance Marathon aims to donate as much money as they can to Our Lady of the Lake, but also hopes to bring awareness to the freestanding hospital right here in Baton Rouge.
Money is raised through the online Dance Marathon platform through peer-to-peer fundraising, where students ask family and friends to donate, as well as through a number of events held at the University and within the Baton Rouge community. Dance Marathon also participates in “canning,” where students stand outside of grocery stores and ask people to donate cans.
Dance Marathon is part of a network of about 400 communities, and all are partnered with Children’s Miracle Network.
