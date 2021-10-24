The student body at LSU has become more diverse in recent years, with the share of non-white students increasing and growing closer to reflecting Louisiana's demographics. But what about students' representatives?
There are currently 35,914 students enrolled for the 2021 fall semester, according to the Office of Finance & Administration. This includes undergraduates, graduate and professional students both online and in-person.
The makeup of those students:
23,126 white students
5,485 Black students
2,759 Hispanic students
1,611 Asian students
1,520 nonresident international students
702 students who identify as two or more races
451 students with an unknown race
221 American Indian students
39 Pacific Islander students
According to SG Student Body President Javin Bowman, the makeup of the executive branch is quite diverse. There are 36 Black members of the executive branch as well as 36 white members. There are also seven members who are Asian or another race.
“The main goal that I have for SG and for LSU as a whole is for us to have sustainable diversity,” Bowman said. “There will always be a fluctuation of diversity in different aspects based upon the administration in office; however there should be a sense of consistency in how we look.”
Kerry Pourciau, former student body president in 1972, was the first Black student to be elected as SG president. Since then, there have been two other Black SG presidents: Stewart Lockett in 2018 and the student body's current president.
When it comes to gender representation in the executive branch, there are 47 female members of the executive branch and 32 male members. In total, the executive branch has 79 members.
Out of the 62 senators, 25 members of the senate chose not to have their information distributed. Of the 35 who did, two reported identifying as non-binary, and another two identify as gender queer. There are 14 members that identify as female and 16 members that identify as male.
There are 22 members who are white, five Asian members, two Black members, one Arabic member, one Native American member and two biracial members.
Nineteen is the youngest age among senators who reported their information. The average age is 21:
Four 19-year-olds
Eleven 20-year-olds
Thirteen 21-year-olds
two 22-year-olds
two 24-year-olds
one 29-year-old
one 30-year-old
“The main thing I believe diversity strives to do is close the gap between opportunities offered,” Bowman said. “I would hope that we have become a pillar of what you can achieve when you are unapologetically yourself.”
Everett Craddock, chair of Student Life, Diversity & Community Outreach, said he believes it's important to promote diversity and inclusivity in SG because of how large and diverse the university is.
"As elected representatives in the senate, we need to make sure that our constituents voices are being amplified," Craddock said. "There are many students on campus that face obstacles that make life at LSU more difficult, and it is our job to listen to these issues and ensure that administration is aware, and that action is being taken to resolve them."
The Board of Supervisors voted in May to appoint William Tate IV as the university’s next president, making Tate the first Black university president in the history of the Southeastern Conference.
For the fourth year in a row, the university has broken records as it welcomes its largest and most diverse freshman class.
“No matter the year, the administration or even the policies being pushed out, students should be able to look at SG and at LSU and see themselves prevailing in any position and obtaining any opportunity or goal that is there,” Bowman said.