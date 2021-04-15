Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Through Saturday morning * Additional rainfall totals through Saturday morning are expected to be 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Soils are saturated and the addition of these rainfall totals would cause runoff accumulation leading to flooding of low lying and poorly drained areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&