Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High around 70F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.