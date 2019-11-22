The LSU Student Union is home to a plethora of useful destinations, one being the on-campus barbershop known as Dorm Room Kutz. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., it’s available to all students and faculty in need of a cut.
The shop owner, Jamel Bowser, started cutting hair in the military. After taking a long break from the trade, Bowser reinstated himself in the business until he eventually reopened the LSU shop on Dec. 1, 2016.
Bowser is currently the only barber cutting hair for Dorm Room Kutz, but based on the usual business he receives, he is confident in his ability to handle the stop himself.
“I would say the busiest month is September, followed by October. By November it starts to decline,” Bowser said. “It’s mainly a walk-in flow if anything.”
Many students who recently visited the shop agree that the quality of cut is above average, but are very surprised to say the least on the final price of a normal cut.
“They really fixed me up decently. Pretty friendly too. It was pretty pricey for me however,” chemical engineering freshman Ethan Leblanc said.
Criminal justice freshman Brandon Templet got a haircut before a football game but didn't have the experience he anticipated.
“My honest opinion, it was a little pricey and the fade wasn't that good to be that expensive,” Templet said.
Bowser's decision to start cutting hair had a lot to do with his enjoyment of it, but also with his control over his schedule.
“It allows you a lot of freedom. You can make your own schedule, work when you want to, no salary cap, and I think that’s why a lot of people get into it,” Bowser said.
The original LSU barbershop opened in 1964 and was a campus resource for more than 50 years. The shop ended its tenure in 2015 and remained closed for over a year before Bowser came to open its doors again. Lawrence Cutrone, the old barbershop manager, made a statement to Assistant Vice President of Auxiliary Services Margot Carroll that he had, “decided he was going in a different direction with his life.”
Now, Bowser and his Dorm Room Kutz are open on the first floor of the Student Union for any customer to make an appointment at any time during his open hours.