The E.J. Ourso College of Business appointed former interim dean and professor Jared Llorens as permanent dean Oct. 26.
The University announced Llorens’ appointment as permanent dean in a press release. Llorens was named interim dean in July after the school’s search stalled during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I felt honored and humbled,” Llorens said. “I felt a real sense of excitement thanks to the opportunity to lead a world-class university in moving forward.”
Llorens, a Baton Rouge native, previously served as a faculty member at the University of Kansas and worked in human resource management within the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
Prior to his position as the interim dean, Llorens was the chair of the Department of Public Administration. He is a professor in public administration and holds the John W. Dupuy Endowed Professorship, according to the press release.
“Every day I wake up is a new opportunity to lead the University,” Llorens said. “We’re going through a lot of challenges right now but there’s lots of opportunities to grow.”
Llorens’ took over the role of dean amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From his initial appointment as interim dean, Llorens has faced the challenge of maneuvering the college of business through the pandemic.
“Most of my work since getting the interim tag has been focused on how to work through the pandemic’s circumstances,” Llorens said. “I’ve focused on how we ensure the safety of our students and faculty as well as how to produce a proper learning experience despite the pandemic.”
Llorens reflected on the impact of the pandemic on the fall semester.
“These are difficult times for everybody,” Llorens said. “No one can say they were 100% prepared for what this semester had coming.”
Llorens’ work since July received praise from some members of the LSU administration despite the complications of the pandemic.
“Jared has done a tremendous job of leading the E.J. Ourso College of Business as interim dean since July,” LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said. “I have every confidence that his passion for progress and commitment to student success will make him an exceptional dean.”
LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie also praised Llorens’ work.
“Dr. Llorens garnered impressive support from his colleagues and from our students, alumni and industry partners,” Haynie said. “His long-standing connection to LSU and to Louisiana combined with his exceptional leadership skills will serve the college and our University well.”
Llorens continues to look ahead in his tenure as dean.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” Llorens said. “I think I need to continue to push the route we’re on.”
Llorens said his main priority as dean is focusing on students.
“I’m a student-focused dean,” Llorens said. “I want to emphasis what we do through the eyes of the students. One of my immediate goals moving forward is to identify our strengths and what we need to build upon for the future. I want to enhance the student learning experience.”
Llorens sees the permanent job as dean as the official start of his leadership within LSU.
“Being permanent allows me to begin the process of planning,” Llorens said. “That permanent tag allows me to finally take a long look at our plans for the future as well as the present.”
Llorens received his Ph.D. in public administration from the University of Georgia in 2007, his M.P.Aff. from the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1999 and his B.A. in English from Loyola University in New Orleans in 1996, according to the press release.