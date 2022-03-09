LSU Residential Life is permanently closing the Edward Gay Apartments in June 2023, according to university spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
An email sent to residents Monday stated that the Ed Gay Apartments will permanently close on June 1, 2023, but will remain open for the 2022-2023 school year, Ballard said.
Built in 1966 and located on West Roosevelt Street, the apartment complex has traditionally housed married students, students with children, graduate students and international students.
Current occupants may renew their contract for the upcoming school year, but no new applications will be accepted. Residents that choose to renew their contract will sign an academic year lease that extends from August to May and can end their lease at any point with no financial penalties, according to the email.
The email also stated that residents that prepay the rent and decide to move out before June 1 will be reimbursed the remainder of their rate for the semester to their student accounts. The rate for Ed Gay Apartments will not increase for the 2022-2023 school year.
Residents will be updated via email about the renewal process for the 2022-2023 academic year.