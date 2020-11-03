It will take 270 electoral votes for a candidate to win the presidency. The current electoral votes for each candidate are as follows:
Biden: 213
Trump: 174
These numbers were lasted updated at 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 4 and may not reflect the current tally.
6:00 p.m.
Polling locations across the nation are beginning to close, and electoral college votes will begin to be distributed soon. As of now, polling locations in six states are now closed, with more to come at 7 p.m.
5:01 p.m.
With the polls closing in Louisiana in less than three hours, Ardoin continues to update the state of voters throughout the state.
Louisiana's top election official says voting 'going very smoothly' statewidehttps://t.co/C1oxce8LTI— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) November 3, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Baker authorities responded to reports of a man armed with an assault rifle and carying a Trump campaign sign outside a polling location in Baker, according WAFB news.
Baker Police responded to a polling location near Groom Road and Main Street after reports of a man there armed with an assault rifle and carrying a Trump campaign sign. https://t.co/UjUnxki3m9— WAFB (@WAFB) November 3, 2020
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin tweeted Tuesday about the "Geaux Vote" mobile app that shows everything from polling locations to election results.
Get the #GeauxVote mobile app!☑️Polling Location☑️Sample Ballot☑️Election Results➡️#GeauxVote ➡️#GeauxVoteLouisiana pic.twitter.com/0iYffWtgAY— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 3, 2020
Along with the presidential election, Louisiana's primary senator spot is up for grabs with incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy and Shreveport Mayor Perkins pushing voters for the top spot.
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and Shreveport Mayor Perkins are both using Election Day to push for last-minute voters.https://t.co/0X0dPWzj76— KTAL NBC 6 News (@NBC6News) November 3, 2020
1:20 p.m.
New Orleans began providing lunch for voters waiting in the increasingly long lines.
UPDATE: Volunteers from @WCKitchen are here in #Nola at St. Dominic to feed voters, for free. #Elections2020 - More @wdsu pic.twitter.com/HMsPi9Xeef— Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) November 3, 2020
In Jefferson Parish, voting sites have acquired backup generators in case of a possible electrical malfunction. Lines across the state are long, but so far moving quickly.
11:52 a.m.
Lines in Mandeville, LA have accumulated a vast amount of voters with social distancing protocols in place.
The line to vote appears long at one polling location in Mandeville but voters say it’s moving quickly and they don’t mind the wait. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/OBUeOAieBK— Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) November 3, 2020
In New Orleans, all transit fares have been waived for Nov. 3 in light of election day.
Heads up #NewOrleans voters who need a ride to their polling place on this #ElectionDay! #vote #Election2020 @NewOrleansRTA pic.twitter.com/MS6YbsaYQz— Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) November 3, 2020
On the westside of the state, the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles offers over 70 machines to voters along with a vast amount of parking. However, parking and lines have encompassed most of the stadium.
10:57 a.m.
The polls are open, Louisiana! If you haven’t already, make sure you cast your vote today. Our country is better when everyone participates.🗳#lagov pic.twitter.com/XauoScxCeo— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 3, 2020
Governor John Bel Edwards urges voters to cast their ballots, with the deadline set at 8 p.m. CT. On another note, although Louisiana is not passing out "I Voted" stickers, many reminisce about stickers of years prior.
Bought it as a shirt for today. pic.twitter.com/q7qsSqHI9Y— Jarrett Major (@Jarrett_tdr) November 3, 2020
There were over 1 million votes casted in the early voting processes across the state, according Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, leaving many to flock to the polls on the big day.