It will take 270 electoral votes for a candidate to win the presidency. The current electoral votes for each candidate are as follows:

Biden: 213

Trump: 174

These numbers were lasted updated at 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 4 and may not reflect the current tally.

6:00 p.m.

Polling locations across the nation are beginning to close, and electoral college votes will begin to be distributed soon. As of now, polling locations in six states are now closed, with more to come at 7 p.m.

5:01 p.m.

With the polls closing in Louisiana in less than three hours, Ardoin continues to update the state of voters throughout the state.

3:30 p.m.

Baker authorities responded to reports of a man armed with an assault rifle and carying a Trump campaign sign outside a polling location in Baker, according WAFB news.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin tweeted Tuesday about the "Geaux Vote" mobile app that shows everything from polling locations to election results.

Along with the presidential election, Louisiana's primary senator spot is up for grabs with incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy and Shreveport Mayor Perkins pushing voters for the top spot.

1:20 p.m.

New Orleans began providing lunch for voters waiting in the increasingly long lines.

In Jefferson Parish, voting sites have acquired backup generators in case of a possible electrical malfunction. Lines across the state are long, but so far moving quickly.

11:52 a.m.

Lines in Mandeville, LA have accumulated a vast amount of voters with social distancing protocols in place.

In New Orleans, all transit fares have been waived for Nov. 3 in light of election day. 

On the westside of the state, the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles offers over 70 machines to voters along with a vast amount of parking. However, parking and lines have encompassed most of the stadium. 

10:57 a.m. 

Governor John Bel Edwards urges voters to cast their ballots, with the deadline set at 8 p.m. CT. On another note, although Louisiana is not passing out "I Voted" stickers, many reminisce about stickers of years prior.

There were over 1 million votes casted in the early voting processes across the state, according Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, leaving many to flock to the polls on the big day.

