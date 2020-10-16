Friday, Oct. 16 marked the first day of early voting in the state of Louisiana. Read this guide on how to vote and what will be on your ballot below:
Am I registered to vote?
To find out if you're registered to vote, follow these steps:
- Click the following link: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/
- Click 'search by voter'.
- Enter your first and last name, your ZIP code and your birth month and year.
If you are registered to vote in the state of Louisiana, the portal will display your name, party affiliation, parish, ward/precinct and voter status. It will also display a list of links to information such as voter registration, election calendar and ballot information.
How do I early vote?
All early voting locations in Louisiana will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 16, to Tuesday, Oct. 27.
You MUST bring one of the following documents in order to vote:
- Louisiana driver's license
- Louisiana special identification card
- United States military identification card (that contains your name and picture)
- Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport.
Here are some early voting locations:
East Baton Rouge Parish:
- City of Baker Express Office of Motor Vehicles, 2250 Main St., Baker, Louisiana
- Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- East Baton Rouge Parish Central Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Orleans Parish:
- City Hall of New Orleans, 1300 Perdido St. #1W24, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan St., New Orleans, Louisiana
- Voting Machine Warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd. 2nd floor, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113
St. Tammany Parish:
- St. Tammany Justice Center Parking Garage, 601 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington, Louisiana
- The Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail Suite 2F, Slidell, Louisiana
- St. Tammany Administrative Complex, 21490 Koop Drive Building A, Mandeville, Louisiana
Acadia Parish:
- 568 N.W. Court Circle, Crowley, Louisiana
Didn't see your parish listed? Find it here.
If I can't early vote, how else do I vote?
Mail-in ballots
- Review the absentee ballot application here and confirm that you meet eligibility requirements.
- Fill out the application for an absentee ballot and submit it to your local election office in-person or by mail by Friday, Oct. 30. You can find your office here. You can also submit it online by logging into the Louisiana voter portal and clicking 'Request absentee ballot.'
- When your ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete it and return it.
- Your ballot must be received by the state by Monday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
Election day voting
All election day voting locations in Louisiana will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
To find out if your polling location, follow these steps:
- Click 'Quick links'
- Click 'My Election Day Voting Location'.
What's on my ballot?
Big-ticket items on the Nov. 3 ballot include the United States president, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative and Amendment 1 regarding abortion rights. But local election items will differ from parish to parish.
To find out if what exactly is on your ballot, follow these steps:
- Click 'My Sample Ballot'. Make sure that the election date is Nov. 3.
What are the amendments in this election?
The Nov. 3 Louisiana election will include seven amendments to the Louisiana constitution and one proposition. Below is breakdown of the amendments and their effects, according to a report by WWL-TV:
Amendment 1: Relating to declaring there is no right to and no funding of abortion in the Louisiana Constitution
Yes: There's nothing in the Louisiana Constitution that protects a women's right to abortion.
No: Leave the Louisiana Constitution with no specific language on abortion rights.
Amendment 2: Amends determination of fair market value of oil or gas well
Yes: Allow for oil and gas wells to be taxed based on production, a more objective way to calculate the value of oil and gas wells.
No: Keep the current methods use to tax oil and gas wells.
Amendment 3: Amends use of Budget Stabilization Fund
Yes: Allow Louisiana's Budget Stabilization Fund, often called the Rainy Day Fund, to be used when there is a federally declared disaster.
No: Keeps the Rainy Day Fund restricted to revenue shortfalls.
Amendent 4: Limits expenditure limit for State General Fund
Yes: Create a new spending limit for Louisiana's budget, probably slowing growth.
No: Leave current spending limits as they are.
Amendment 5: Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor tax exemptions
Yes: Gives local governments and manufacturers more ways to handle taxing industrial expansions.
No: Leaves the current system as is, with only one set of property taxes, payments or exemptions for manufacturers.
Amendment 6: Increases incoming limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment level
Yes: Allows homeowners with higher incomes to qualify for the property tax assessment freeze.
No: Keeps the current income limit for property tax freezes.