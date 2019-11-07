November is here, which means so is Native American Heritage Month. The month is a time where people can celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and contributions of Native people.
The LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs and The Native American Student Organization (NASO) organized an assortment of activities throughout the month to educate the general public about tribes and to raise awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced, both currently and historically.
Native American Heritage Month recognizes hundreds of different tribes and approximately 250 languages, and celebrates the history, tradition and values of Native Americans.
NASO hosted a “Spooky Indigenous Folklore” event on Oct. 30 where students could interact with club members, enjoy a presentation of scary indigenous folklore stories, play games with one another and eat some tasty treats.
The Office of Multicultural Affairs put on a “Make Your Own Dream Catcher” event last night, where students put their crafting skills to the test by learning how to create their very own dream catcher. The event was open to students of all backgrounds and was intended to honor those of Native American heritage.
While creating her dream catcher at the event kinesiology senior Alexandra Quintana expressed the importance of celebrating different cultures.
“I like how it’s celebrating culture and a cultural group here on campus,” Quintana said. “It’s a great opportunity to learn something I didn’t know how to do before.”
Most students at the event, including graphic design junior Julia Giacona, learned about the event via social media.
“I just saw it on social media, and I like crafts, so I thought, this’ll be fun,” Giacona said. “It’s a nice break from classes- that’s for sure.”
If you missed out on these events and want to learn more about Native American heritage, there are still two more events hosted by the Office of Multicultural Affairs in November.
The Native American Student Panel held at the Student Union’s International Room on Nov. 13 will feature a discussion panel about Native American culture and a Raising Canes lunch.
On Nov. 22 at the Echo Circle, located in Free Speech Alley, there will be a Native American Dance Demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where students will be able to experience traditional Native American dances.
The Office of Multicultural Affairs hopes these events serve as a reminder of the positive effect indigenous peoples have had on the cultural development and growth of the U.S., as well as the struggles and challenges they continue to face.