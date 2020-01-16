The death of Qassem Soleimani left many Americans starting the new year with concerns about their safety and a potential "World War III."
On Jan. 3, 2020, the United States killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani as well as Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at a Baghdad airport. In response, Iran launched missiles on two bases in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed on Jan. 8.
The same morning, a Ukrainian airliner crashed after taking off from Iran. A U.S. official says Iran shot down the plane with two Russian surface-to-air missiles. Iran admitted to this three days later, claiming it was a mistake.
These attacks led many public figures and mediums to suggest this could be the beginning of WWIII. This threat is causing Americans aged 18-24 to fear a draft.
Social media sites like Twitter and TikTok are confusing the public by making a joke of the situation. On Jan. 2, James Charles, a famous YouTuber and makeup artist, posted photos of himself in wigs and makeup with the caption, “me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft.”
According to Davis Winki in a USA Today article, a draft would be unlikely and difficult to enact because it requires the President to sign an act of Congress for the Selective Service Administration to involuntarily call people to military service. Even then, the government would need to enact new legislation to put men in arms.
Political science and history freshman Haley Morrison believes that a draft would greatly impact college students.
“College would be virtually useless because men would be drafted, and the women would be forced to stay home and take care of children or get jobs to ensure the continued functionality of the country,” Morrison said. “So, basically, no one would be able to continue their degree plan.”
Morrison also said that a draft would take place if an actual world war were to occur, but not if the U.S. goes to war with only Iran.
If there was a draft, it would follow the same regulations that were created for the first draft in 1917. This would mean that all men between the ages of 18 and 25 would be legally required to register for the Selective Service.