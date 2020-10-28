Didn't have the chance to vote early in Louisiana? This guide will show you everything you need to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3:

Am I registered to vote?

To find out if you're registered to vote, follow these steps:

Click the following link: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/ Click 'search by voter'. Enter your first and last name, your ZIP code and your birth month and year.

If you are registered to vote in the state of Louisiana, the portal will display your name, party affiliation, parish, ward/precinct and voter status. It will also display a list of links to information such as voter registration, election calendar and ballot information.

What do I need to bring to vote?

On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You MUST bring one of the following documents in order to vote:

Louisiana driver's license

LSU Tiger Card (with a signature)

Louisiana special identification card

United States military identification card (that contains your name and picture)

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport.

Where do I go to vote?

You can find your polling place using the following steps:

Click the following link: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/ Click 'search by voter'. Enter your first and last name, your ZIP code and your birth month and year. Click 'My Election Day Voting Location'

Once you click that link, the website will direct you to the name and address of your polling place along with directions.

What's on my ballot?

Big-ticket items on the Nov. 3 ballot include the United States president, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative and Amendment 1 to the Louisiana Constitution regarding abortion rights. Local election items will differ from parish to parish.

To find out if what exactly is on your ballot, follow these steps:

Click the following link: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/ Click 'search by voter'. Enter your first and last name, your ZIP code and your birth month and year. Click 'My Sample Ballot'. Make sure that the election date is Nov. 3.

Who is running for United States president?

Donald John Trump is the 45th and current president of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. He is representing the Republican Party and his running mate Mike Pence, the current Vice President of the United States. He served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

Joe Biden (D)

Joe Biden is the Democratic Party nominee for President of the United States and his running mate is Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California). He was formerly the 47th vice president of the United States, having served two consecutive terms under former President Barack Obama. Harris has served as a U.S. Senator since 2017, and before that served as the attorney general for California.

Jo Jorgenson (L)

Jo Jorgensen is an American academic and libertarian political activist. Jorgensen is the Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election. She was previously the party's nominee for vice president in the 1996 U.S. presidential election as the running mate of author Harry Browne. Her running mate is Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, an American political activist, entrepreneur and podcaster.

Kanye West (Other)

Kanye West is an American rapper, producer and fashion designer and running for President of the United States under the Birthday Party with running mate Michelle Tidball. West announced his intent to run in 2016 under the trending slogan 'KANYE 2020'. He is married to media icon Kim Kardashian West. With 21 Grammys, West is one of the top GRAMMY winners in history, and is tied with Jay Z as the highest-decorated hip-hop artist. West visited Baton Rouge last year as part of his Sunday Service tour.

Other candidates: Brian Caroll (American Solidarity Party), Jade Simmons (Becoming One Nation), President Boddie (C.U.P), Don Blankenship (Constitution Party), Brock Pierce (Freedom and Prosperity), Tom Hoefling (Life, Liberty, Constitution), Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation), Alyson Kennedy (Socialist Workers Party), Bill Hammons (Unity Party America)

U.S. Senator

To learn more about each candidate, click on their name to be directed to their website.

U.S. Representative (6th Congressional District)

To learn more about each candidate, click on their name to be directed to their website.

Louisiana Constitutional amendments

This election will also feature seven amendments to the state constitution, including the controversial amendment 1, which declares that that the Louisiana constitution does not provide the right to abortion. Here is a run-down of the seven amendments, offered by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.

Amendment 1: No right to abortion

YES: State that nothing in the Constitution protects a right to abortion.

NO: Leave the Constitution with no specific language on abortion.

Amendment 2: Oil and gas well assessment

YES: Allow for a well's oil and gas production when valuing it for property tax assessment.

NO: Keep the current methods of oil and gas well assessment.

Amendment 3: Rainy Day Fund and disasters

YES: Allow the Budget Stabilization Fund to be tapped when there is a federally declared disaster.

NO: Continue to restrict use of the Budget Stabilization Fund to revenue shortfalls.

Amendment 4: State budget expenditure limit

YES: Create a new state budget spending limit with probable slower growth.

NO: Continue the current method for an expenditure limit.

Amendment 5: Payments instead of property taxes

YES: Provide new options for manufacturers & local govt's to schedule payments instead of property taxes for industrial expansions.

NO: Leave the current system as the only set of options for property taxes, payments or exemptions for manufacturers.

Amendment 6: Expanded property tax freezes

YES: Allow homeowners with higher incomes to qualify for the property tax assessment freeze.

NO: Keep the current income threshold for property tax freezes.

Amendment 7: New fund for unclaimed property protection

YES: Protect unclaimed property money in a new trust fund.

NO: Keep the current program that benefits the state general fund.

Proposition to allow sports betting by parish

YES: Permit sports wagering in your parish.

NO: Forbid sports wagering in your parish.

For a more comprehensive look into the amendments, here is the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana's mini-guide: