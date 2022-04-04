The EVOLVE ticket, headed by presidential candidate Lizzie Shaw and vice presidential candidate Nick St. Mary, won the 2022 spring student-body presidential election.

"I'm so excited to put into place the plans we've dreaming for a year," Shaw said.

The election brought in 7,196 votes, the highest turnout in LSU history.

Student Government hasn’t had a female president since 2007, and only about 8% of past presidents have been female, something Shaw said motivated her to run.

The election results were announced Monday in the Live Oak Lounge of the Union. They were originally set to announce on Friday but the university's closure due to severe weather on Wednesday pushed the election days back to Thursday and Friday.

SG candidates campaigned all last week, handing out fliers, food, and drinks to promote their campaigns. The Inauguration date has yet to be announced.

Shaw, a political communication junior, announced her campaign for student body president alongside her running mate, St. Mary, a psychology junior, in an Instagram post on Nov. 7. They were the first ticket to announce their candidacy this election season.

Shaw said in the post that she and St. Mary believe in “being a voice of the student body, not just for the student body.”

“I wanted to run because I think that my leadership skills align well with this position,” Shaw said. “I’m used to the leadership style that being student body president requires.”