Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry voluntarily withdrew from the Presidential Search Committee meeting after the committee's meeting Thursday.
He provided a withdrawal letter to Committee Chair James Williams that said he would be withdrawing effective immediately.
"I appreciate having had the opportunity to participate and, obviously, remain completely supportive of your most vital efforts, and will provide any outside assistance you might find appropriate," Ausberry wrote in the withdrawal.
Ausberry's withdrawal comes amid controversy surrounding his role in the University's possible mishandling of reports of sexual assault and domestic violence.