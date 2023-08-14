LSU’s latest class of freshmen was just settling into campus Monday when Louisiana’s governor issued a state of emergency over the extreme heat.
The Bayou State is used to high temperatures, but this summer has been abnormally hot. Baton Rouge was one area of the state to see two record-breaking months of heat in a row.
The heat killed at least 16 people in June and July, and those two months alone put more people in emergency departments for heat-related causes than the average year does.
“This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”
“A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in emergency response efforts,” according to the governor’s office. Updates will be provided by Edwards and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The record-number of excessive heat warnings have been worsened by minimal rain that has led to drought conditions. The Louisiana state fire marshall declared a state-wide burn ban earlier in August because of the extreme dryness.
As LSU freshmen partake in Welcome Week activities and upperclassmen move back to campus, there are a few key safety tips they should keep in mind, per the Louisiana Department of Health:
- Drink plenty of water; avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can cause dehydration.
- Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 15; apply 30 minutes before going outside.
- Wear loose, light-colored clothing.
- Take breaks from being outdoors.
- Never leave pets or children in cars.
Heat-related illness can range in severity and symptoms.
Heat exhaustion may come with muscle spasms, clammy skin, dizziness or headaches. If you or someone else is experiencing these symptoms, sip water and move to a cooler place.
Heat stroke, which can be deadly, may include symptoms of a fast pulse, hot skin, high body temperature, confusion, nausea and more. Call 911 if you or someone else experiences these symptoms.
The state of emergency will be in place until Saturday, Sept. 9, unless Edwards ends it sooner.