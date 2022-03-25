Architecture seniors Harris Quadir and Matt McClure entered the Student Government presidential race under the ticket name, “F*** Around and Find Out” on March 7. Their campaign advocates for administrative accountability and for SG to take itself less seriously.
They announced their candidacy on Instagram Tuesday and made the decision to abstain from traditional campaigning strategies. Quadir believes a campaign shouldn’t have to prepare months in advance and wants to change cultural traditions in elections.
“Hey f******, we believe it’s time to rise to the new heights in unity, while we evolve and revive this election season," FAFO's first Instagram post caption read. "F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT on March 30, 2022.”
March 30 is when voting for the SG presidential election opens to the student body.
“People get so comfortable in their races,” Quadir said. “We wanted to add a little twist — stir the pot. That’s literally what we’re about.”
Harris and McClure, two good friends, have known each other since they were freshmen in the same five-year program at the College of Art and Design. Harris said he has a special bond with McClure since they are actual friends outside of SG.
“I want to be able to focus on getting stuff done and making my college experience a little bit better off for those to follow,” Quadir said.
Quadir has considered running for student body president since the beginning of college. Having been in the Student Senate for about three years, Quadir believed the next logical step was to run for a higher position. McClure has been in the Senate for about two years.
“Student Government is a serious matter, but it does not need to be as serious as some people make it out to be, but we are also ironically very qualified,” Quadir said. “We have the experience of working with administrators."
Quadir describes the campaign as unconventional, especially seeing that both Quadir and McClure are the only ticket with neither a president nor a vice president in Greek Life.
Quadir believes his ticket is more representative of the student body.
“If we were to win Student Government, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, maybe there should be a Greek person there since they’re a majority of campus,’ but that’s not necessarily true,” Quadir said.
One of FAFO’s top priorities is to create administrative report cards to evaluate administrators’ responses and ability to work with student senators on policies. McClure believes the administration’s help is necessary if SG is going to continue to operate and move forward.
“[Administration] obviously are doing this job to better the university,” McClure said. “So are we. That’s why we’re all here, but change can’t happen if it’s being blocked. Accountability is always good.”