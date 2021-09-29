10/02/2015 Fall Fest

 Javier Fernández

LSU's annual Fall Fest event has been postponed due to inclement weather. Instead of taking place on Friday, Oct. 1, it will now be held on Friday, October 15.

According to LSU Campus Life's Twitter account, the event has been postponed due to predicted rain this weekend. The festival has been shortened by one hour and will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LSU Parade Ground.

Fall Fest, a tradition that dates back to 1994, is a free event for students, faculty and staff that provides opportunities to hear from different organizations on campus, enjoy free food and prizes and celebrate with the LSU community. Due to COVID-19, Fall Fest was cancelled last year.

