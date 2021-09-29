LSU's annual Fall Fest event has been postponed due to inclement weather. Instead of taking place on Friday, Oct. 1, it will now be held on Friday, October 15.
According to LSU Campus Life's Twitter account, the event has been postponed due to predicted rain this weekend. The festival has been shortened by one hour and will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LSU Parade Ground.
A rain-soaked Parade Ground doesn't provide the best experience for @LSU Fall Fest, so we are rescheduling to Friday, October 15. The festivities are from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. We can't wait to celebrate the spirit of the LSU community with you! https://t.co/GjbOQ94G6v pic.twitter.com/SjaxMIpvI0— LSU Campus Life (@LSUCampusLife) September 29, 2021
Fall Fest, a tradition that dates back to 1994, is a free event for students, faculty and staff that provides opportunities to hear from different organizations on campus, enjoy free food and prizes and celebrate with the LSU community. Due to COVID-19, Fall Fest was cancelled last year.