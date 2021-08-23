The Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, upgrading it from Emergency Use Authorization. The FDA's approval of this vaccine will pave the way for LSU to mandate it.
President Tate has stated on several occasions that LSU would mandate the vaccine upon FDA approval.
Tate told the Reveille that a formal announcement is coming tomorrow. When asking President Tate when the Pfizer vaccine would be mandated, he said, "Consider it done, right now, but there will be a reminder sent out." He went on to say, "Clearly we're going to announce that it's mandated because there's no reason not to."
"We'll be announcing that and further reinforcing that tomorrow, as early as we possibly can," Tate said.
LSU media director Ernie Ballard issued a statement on Twitter, writing, "Now that the FDA has provided approval of Pfizer, we will be communicating logistics to the #LSU community soon. We need to fully review the approval from FDA, but President Tate has said he plans to implement a mandate on campus. More details coming."