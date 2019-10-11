6:00 p.m.

The Reveille talked to the Press Secretary of President Trump's campaign, Kayleigh McEnany about Saturday's governor's race and Trump's possible reelection.

“John Bel Edwards, though he acts as if he’s a moderate, as I understand, he’s pro-life, but on a number of issues he parts from the President’s agenda. Those issues are tax increases-- the largest in Louisiana’s history under John Bel Edwards-- he’s an enemy of the oil and gas industry,” McEnany said.

“We want an ally that’s going to be a complete ally. A true ally means electing one of the Republicans,” McEnany said.

McEnany believes President Trump's message appeals to college students through economic success.

One hour until the president is expected to take the stage. Keep following along for live ⁦@lsureveille⁩ updates. pic.twitter.com/Ai1pJuC3vv — Caleb Greene (@cgreene_24) October 11, 2019

“Speaking as a millennial myself, my peers were shut out of the economy for a decade. They did everything right,” McEnany said. They went to school. They graduated. They went out to the job market and the jobs didn’t exist."

“For the first time in years, you can graduate, and you can finally go out and find a job," McEnany said. "You can start a life, so I think there’s been a rejuvenation of the economy, specifically for millennials."

When asked about President Trump rhetoric, McEnany deemed him a "fighter".

“He fights back when he’s attacked. He has been ruthlessly attacked by Democrats. He’s been ruthlessly attacked by the media,”McEnany said.

5:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy followed Cassidy and Landry.

"Donald Trump loves Louisiana like the devil loves sin," Kennedy said.

Sen. John Kennedy takes the stage now after brief remarks from Sen. Bill Cassidy and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. “It’s great to be out of Washington D.C. and to be back in America.” — Caleb Greene (@cgreene_24) October 11, 2019

5:25 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy followed Landry on the stage. Cassidy applauded southwest Louisiana's natural gas industry.

Cassidy went on to criticize Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, asking the crowd a series of rhetorical questions about the Second Amendment, conservative judges and the economy.

The crowd responded with chants of "four more years."

5:15 p.m.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry took the stage to kickoff the rally.

"Isn't our country better off under the great leadership under President Donald Trump?" Landry asked the raucous crowd.

Landry subsequently attacked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, "radical socialists" within the Democratic Party, "liberal" Gov. John Bel Edwards and members of the media.

I traded in my red editor’s pen for a notepad tonight. I’m live from Lake Charles covering tonight’s Trump rally for ⁦@lsureveille⁩ pic.twitter.com/yMcJ4CjTrt — Caleb Greene (@cgreene_24) October 11, 2019

5:00 p.m.

It's two hours until the president is expected to address tonight's crowd in Lake Charles' James E. Sudduth Coliseum.

Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize Edwards this week.

"Don't be fooled, John Bel Edwards will NEVER be for us," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Despite the tweets, Edwards said Trump has referred to him as his "favorite Democrat."

4:30 p.m.

The Reveille spoke to Louisiana Attorney General before President Trump arrived in Lake Charles.

"I think it spotlights the fact that Louisiana means so much to the president," Landry said. "How great is it that the President of the United States has come to Louisiana not jus once, but twice this year."

In reference to Trump's impact on Saturday's election, Landry answer:

"What we're hoping it means is come tomorrow evening we're going to all be victorious and we're going to have a runoff in the governor's race. We'll have one Republican candidate and hopefully that means we'll have a Republican governor."

4:15 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to wade into the 2019 Louisiana gubernatorial election Friday night in Lake Charles. The president is expected to show support for the Republican candidates for governor, businessman Eddie Rispone and Rep. Ralph Abraham.

Rispone and Abraham are set to square off against incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in Saturday's primary election. If all candidates fail to win at least 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held in November to determine who takes control of Governor's Mansion.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Reveille Editor in Chief Caleb Greene and News Reporter Maria Marsh are live in the Lake Charles Civic Center covering the event. Be sure to check live updates on the Reveille's Twitter and to follow along as this story file will be updated throughout the night.