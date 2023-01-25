Forbes named LSU President William F. Tate IV one of its 10 Black higher ed CEOs to watch in 2023.
Tate made history as the university's first Black president when he was sworn in by the Board of Supervisors in 2021. He also became the first Black president in Southeastern Conference history.
“Perhaps more than any other institution in the nation, LSU has a vital role to play in securing our nation’s future through protecting our state,” Tate told Forbes, pointing to his pentagon plan that focuses on agriculture, coastal restoration, biomedical science, energy and defense.
Tate wasn't the only Louisiana leader on the list. He was joined by Kim Hunter Reed, the state's commissioner of higher education.