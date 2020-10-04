FILE - In this March 19, 2000, file photo, Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster addresses a joint session of the Legislature at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Foster, a folksy millionaire businessman who pushed major changes in education policy and lawsuit rules through an increasingly conservative state Legislature in the 1990s, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was 90. Marsanne Goolsby, who was Foster’s press secretary when he was governor, said that Foster died at his home in Franklin. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)