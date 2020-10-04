Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster died today at age 90 after a week in hospice.
LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan released a statement addressing the former governor's death.
"The LSU Community is saddened at the passing of Gov. Mike Foster, whose strong support of our university allowed LSU to make many crucial improvements to our campus, and whose development of the TOPS program has helped millions of Louisiana students get a college education," Galligan said. "His legacy will not be forgotten, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Alice, and the rest of his family.
Gov. John Bel Edwards also released a statement.
"Donna and I are praying for Gov. Foster’s family, and especially his wife Alice, during this difficult time and hope the people of our state will join their prayers to ours," Edwards said in the statement. "I have ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of his memory."