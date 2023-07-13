Former women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being hit by a car in Memphis, according to WREG-TV.
Memphis police received a report of a pedestrian struck around 1:30 a.m. Ballard was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. She was 29.
Police say that the investigation into Ballard’s death is ongoing and the driver of the car that struck Ballard remained at the scene. There are no criminal charges at this time, according to Memphis Police.
Ballard was selected as First-Team All SEC and Defensive Team by coaches in the 2014-15 season. She was also named LSU’s most valuable player for the 2014-15 season.
She led LSU to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament that season. Ballard averaged 23.3 points and 14 rebounds per game during LSU women’s basketball’s run to the Sweet 16.
Ballard was a Memphis native.