Former LSU offensive guard Ed Ingram was the second Tiger selected in the 2022 NFL Draft as he was picked in the second round and 59th overall by the Minnesota Vikings. One of the top offensive linemen in Texas coming out of Desoto high school, Ingram was a four-year starter at LSU, appeared in 45 games, and started 34 of them. He was named second-team All-SEC by SEC coaches in 2021 and one of four Tigers invited to participate in the 2022 Senior Bowl. He was also named the top American offensive lineman of the week at the Senior Bowl and part of the LSU line that was named the Joe Moore Award winner as the top unit in the nation in 2019.
Ingram played every offensive snap in his final nine games at LSU and helped running back Ty Davis-Price set the LSU school record with 287 yards rushing against Florida. He contributed to 1,000-yard rushing seasons from former LSU running backs Clyde Edward-Helaire, Derrius Guice, and Ty Davis-Price. Ingram graduated from LSU in 2021 as a fifth-year senior with a degree in Sports Administration and was a member of the 2019 National Championship team under head coach Ed Orgeron.
Ingram has proven he can stay consistent on the field, but NFL scouts have their doubts about his off-the-field behavior. In 2018, he missed his entire sophomore season following sexual assault charges made against him in August. He returned 14 months later after the charges were dropped. He is projected as a high-level backup or potential starter by NFL scouts and has a chance to see the field in his rookie season in the Vikings’ run-heavy offense.