Oregon State University's Board of Trustees voted to place F. King Alexander on a probationary period while they look into the allegations against him presented in LSU's Husch Blackwell investigation.
F. King Alexander served as LSU's president from 2013 to 2019 before leaving to take over the same role at OSU. The majority of Title IX complaints reviewed by Husch Blackwell occurred during the time when Alexander was president.
Many of the OSU board members expressed their lack of trust in Alexander, but acknowledged they did not know him well and thought he was generally sincere about his intent to help students.
After numerous public comments criticised Alexander and called for his resignation, Alexander apologized and said he accepts "ultimate responsibility and accountability" for what happend at LSU.
"We took Title IX so seriously," Alexander said.
The board members said they needed more time to discern if Alexander was responsible for what happened during his tenure at LSU and created a motion to put him on probation while they made a determination.
The motion placed Alexander on probation until June 1, 2021, "during which time the board would conduct an evaluation to gather feedback help inform President Alexander's success and to address leadership feedback."
The motion included measures to hire an outside consultant to review LSU's Husch Blackwell report and follow up on additional questions the board members had. Alexander will be required to formulate and present a concrete plan to rebuild trust and relationships within the OSU campus community.
The motion was passed with 12 trustees in favor, two against.
While the meeting was ongoing, Louisiana state representative Aimee Adatto Freeman released a statement which urged OSU to "take action regarding the Husch Blackwell findings regarding Dr. F. King Alexander."
"F. King Alexander clearly ran an undercover operation during his tenure at LSU," Freeman's statement read. "His priority was winning football championships, not protecting students. His record of lies, deciets, and cover-ups makes him unfit to be the President of any university."
The Louisiana Legislative Women's Caucus released a similar statement calling on OSU to thoroughly evaluate the Husch Blackwell report, specifically pages 36-46.
"We have no confidence that he will protect your students, because he chose not to protect ours," the statement read.