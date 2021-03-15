Former LSU President F. King Alexander is facing potential disciplinary action this week in his role as Oregon State University president after the Husch Blackwell investigation detailed how he handled sexual assault reports while he was at LSU.

The Oregon State Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday in an executive session "to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing," according to a meeting notice.

The Board of Trustees will also hear public comment Wednesday and in public session with Alexander to discuss the findings of the Husch Blackwell report and how it related to Alexander's "leadership at LSU over Title IX, his handling of sexual misconduct, and subsequent information regarding sexual misconduct that has been shared."

In a statement, the OSU Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar said the Husch Blackwell report "prompted" the scheduling of this meeting. Borkar said the board has received written comments and questions from the OSU community about Alexander's role at LSU and the Husch Blackwell report.

"As OSU’s trustees, we are committed to accountability and openness," Borkar said. "The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting is to review the findings and recommendations of the LSU report and discuss in public session with President Alexander his leadership over Title IX at LSU and subsequent information that has been shared about Title IX and handling of sexual violence and misconduct at LSU."

Alexander issued a letter to students at OSU last week in response to allegations that reports of sexual assault were mishandled while he was president at LSU. He wrote that he was "deeply saddened" by the experiences of sexual assault survivors detailed in the report.

"Title IX is a fundamental priority at all universities, and I am fully in support of regular reviews that assist any university in improving how it addresses misconduct," Alexander wrote.

Alexander left LSU in December 2019 after nearly seven years at the University and moved to Oregon State University. The Husch Blackwell report found inadequate resources allocated to the Title IX Office which resulted in mishandling of reports of sexual assault during the years that Alexander was president.