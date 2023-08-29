A former LSU graduate student has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a faculty member at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Monday afternoon.
Tailei Qi, a second-year doctoral student at UNC, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Qi, 34, attended UNC as a graduate student starting in January 2022, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, he attended LSU from September 2019 to December 2021 and earned a master's degree in material science. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Wuhan University in China.
UNC students were told by the university to shelter in place shortly after 1 p.m. Monday after shots were reported on campus at the Caudill Laboratories. They were given the all clear hours later.
Police found one person shot at Caudill, who UNC Police Department Chief Brian James confirmed was dead at a press conference Monday evening. He said there were no other fatalities or injuries reported.
Authorities were still searching for the weapon Monday evening. James said a motive for the shooting is not yet known.
UNC canceled classes for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. The shooting, so soon after the start of the school year, has shaken the campus.
“This loss is devastating, and this shooting damages the trust and safety we so often take for granted in our campus community," said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz at the press conference.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.