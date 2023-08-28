Police took a former LSU graduate student into custody after a fatal shooting of a faculty member at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Monday afternoon.
Tailei Qi, a second-year doctoral student at UNC, was identified by police as a person of interest in the shooting. WRAL-TV, stationed in Raleigh, North Carolina, that Qi had been taken into custody.
Qi has attended UNC as a graduate student since January 2022, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, he attended LSU from September 2019 to December 2021 and earned a master's degree in material science.
He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Wuhan University in China.
UNC students were told by the university to shelter in place shortly after 1 p.m. Monday after shots were reported on campus at the Caudill Labratories. They were given the all clear hours later.
Police found one person shot at Caudill, who UNC Police Department Chief Brian James confirmed was dead at a press conference Monday evening. He said there were no other fatalities or injuries reported.
The UNC Police Department has not named Qi as a suspect, though he was publicy identified as a person of interest. James said the police had a suspect in custody, who was identified with the help of witnesses, but that they would not name the suspect until formal charges were filed.
Authorities are still searching for the weapon. James said a motive for the shooting is not yet known.
UNC canceled classes for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. The shooting has shaken the campus.
“This loss is devastating, and this shooting damages the trust and safety we so often take for granted in our campus community," said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz at the press conference.
READ MORE: Smoke, uncertainty settle over LSU as fires rage in Louisiana
This is a developing story; check back for updates.