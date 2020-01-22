Matthew Naquin, 21, a former LSU student found guilty of negligent homicide in the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver, began his prison sentence Friday after withdrawing his appeal.
The ex-Phi Delta Theta member was sentenced on Nov. 20, 2019 to 5 years in prison with 2 1/2 years suspended and will serve a prison sentence of 2 1/2 years.
Prosecutors charged Naquin with obstruction of justice on June 28, 2019 after he allegedly deleted 700 files from his smartphone before investigators obtained a search warrant for the phone.
Marci Blaze, a lawyer representing Naquin, said to The Advocate the expectation is that the state will dismiss the obstruction charge now that Naquin has decided to drop his appeal of negligent homicide conviction and report to prison.
Max Gruver’s parents told The Advocate they accept Naquin’s appeal withdraw as a “form of justice."