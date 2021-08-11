Former LSU student athlete Dakota Hurbis faces arrest after police say he hosted a party where freshmen teammates were hazed, according to the Advocate.
Hurbis is wanted on one count of criminal hazing, which is considered a misdemeanor.
LSU Police received an anonymous complaint from a student on LSU’s swimming and diving team in April alleging “possible hazing,” according to the arrest warrant.
Investigators found that several team members met at Redpoint Apartments on Halloween for a barbecue in 2020, according to The Advocate. At that barbecue, the freshman teammates were gathered and told to learn a “chant” recited at the beginning of every swim meet, the document says.
The freshmen were expected to repeat the upperclassmen after they recited the chant. If a freshman made a mistake, they were told to drink from a one-gallon jug of alcohol or milk. The students were then given a choice, depending on whether the student drank alcohol.
Multiple team members were “very intoxicated and vomited” after the chanting, the warrant says.
Witnesses told police that Hurbis was the most forceful person in making the freshmen drink, according to the document. The barbecue was also at Hurbis’ apartment.
Hurbis was a student athlete at the time of the incident, but since graduated from LSU in May.
There is still no information on why it took months after the initial complaint for an arrest warrant to be signed.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard declined to comment as the investigation continues.