The Tigerland area has been linked to a coronavirus cluster and has prompted Fred's to begin conducting drive-thru coronavirus testing for staff in the area and college students, as reported by the Advocate.
Starting Thursday, June 25, the bar will open testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their parking lot. Students 18 and older must bring a valid student ID, government-issued ID and health insurance to obtain a test. For students without health insurance, their test can be issued without cost. The nasal swab tests results will be available within two to four days.
"Tigerland is an integral piece of the college community in Baton Rouge, and we wanted to do something to keep that community safe," Relief Telemed chief executive officer Vishal Vasanjs told the publication.
The drive-thru testing will be done in coordination with Relief Telemed and Neighborhood Health.
Prior to receiving a test, patrons must fill out a form here.
Fred's Bar & Grill is at 1184 Bob Pettit Boulevard.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.