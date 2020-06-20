1. Middleton Library
Troy H. Middleton was a former LSU president, from 1951 to 1962, and his troubled legacy surrounds a letter on desegregation he wrote to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom in 1961 that said LSU still kept black students "in a given area."
“Though we did not like it, we accepted Negroes as students,” Middleton wrote.
Middleton was a major in the U.S. Army, someone who arrived on campus in Baton Rouge in 1930 and became a commandant of ROTC cadets. He served as assistant vice president of the university in 1939 and was the comptroller until the end of 1941. After serving in World War II, Middleton was again the comptroller in 1951.
The resolution to remove Middleton's name from the University library was passed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors on June 19.
2. Beauregard Hall
Beauregard Hall, named after PGT Beauregard, is one of the four residence halls in the Pentagon Community. Beauregard was an American military officer who was the first prominent general of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War. He ordered the first shots of the Civil War at Fort Sumter.
Although he has no known affiliation with LSU, he was born in St. Bernard Parish and died and was buried in New Orleans. University policy states that buildings must be named in honor of someone who had significant ties to the University or "be of outstanding character and distinction and have made substantial contributions to his/her field of endeavor or to society in general."
In 2015, a statue of Beauregard outside City Park was among four Confederate monuments in New Orleans that was voted to be removed.
3. David Boyd Hall
David Boyd Hall, located behind Middleton, is home to the Office of Research and Economic Development.
Boyd was a Confederate colonel, prominent Louisiana educator and the University’s first superintendent. He served in the 9th Louisiana infantry, otherwise known as the “Louisiana Tigers” for their reputation as one of the most resilient battalions in the Civil War.
In 1865, Boyd became the superintendent of Louisiana State Seminary of Learning in Pineville, which later relocated to Baton Rouge and became Louisiana State University.
In 1872, then-Louisiana Governor William Pitt Kellogg threatened to withdraw state legislature support for the University because Boyd refused to admit Black students.
4. Foster Hall
Foster Hall is the namesake of former Louisiana governor Murphy J. Foster.
While governor between 1892 and 1900, Foster signed legislation establishing literacy and land ownership as voter registration requirements. This disenfranchised the Black, republican majority and caused Louisiana to become an exclusively Democratic state for decades.
He later was a U.S. Senator and is the grandfather of Republican Gov. Mike Foster, who held office from 1996 to 2004.
Foster Hall houses the Museum of Natural Sciences and the LSU School of Arts Gallery
5. Jackson Hall
In 1830, U.S. President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act which forcibly revoked land from Native Americans.
Jackson’s plantation home, the Hermitage, amassed over 500 slaves. He was known for pursuing runaways and punishing them with brutal lashings. He once placed a newspaper ad offering $50 to anyone who could return his 30-year-old male slave, plus “ten dollars extra, for every hundred lashes any person will give him, to the amount of three hundred.”
Jackson vehemently opposed the abolitionist movement.
Jackson Hall is another one of the four dormitory buildings composing the Pentagon.
6. Johnston Hall
During the American Civil War, William Preston Johnston was a colonel in the Confederate Army and also served as an aide-de-camp to Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States. He became a professor at Washington College in Virginia after the war, at the invitation of Robert E. Lee.
He later became president of Louisiana State University, but resigned four years later to become the first president of the new Tulane University in 1884.
Johnston Hall, located along Field House Dr., houses Disability Services, Psychological Services Center and the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training
7. Kirby Smith Hall
The dormitory Kirby Smith Hall is named in remembrance of Edmund Kirby Smith.
Smith was a career United States Army officer who fought in the Mexican–American War. He later joined the Confederate States Army in the Civil War, and was promoted to general in the first months of the war. He was notable for his command of the Trans-Mississippi Department after the fall of Vicksburg to the United States. He has no known connections to Louisiana or to the University.
In 2017, a memorial honoring Kirby Smith at the University of the South in Sewanee was relocated from its prominent position at an intersection off the school's main campus to the University graveyard, according to WPLN news. The change was made per the request of Kirby Smith's descendants.
8. Lockett Hall
Samuel Henry Lockett served as a colonel in the Confederate Army and chief engineer for the Department of Mississippi and Louisiana during the Vicksburg campaign. He was also a professor at LSU.
Lockett Hall is situated along Field House Dr. and is the central academic building for the Department of Mathematics.
9. Nicholson Hall.
He also joined the Confederate army at 17. He was a member of 12th Louisiana infantry regiment and served as second lieutenant for three years before coming to the University, where he served as a mathematics professor, the first dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and a University superintendent.
Nicholson Hall is located in the Quad and is the central academic building for the Department of Physics and Astronomy.
10. John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum
Parker Coliseum, a multi-purpose arena mainly used for horse shows and livestock events, was named after former Louisiana Governor John M. Parker. Parker served as governor from 1920 to 1924. He participated in and refused to apologize for the 1891 lynching of 11 Sicilian immigrants, and he was also accused of involvement in the murder of New Orleans Police Chief David C. Hennessy.
11. Stubbs Hall
William Carter Stubbs was a Civil War veteran born 1846. He later became the director of the Louisiana Sugar Experiment Station in New Orleans, and authored a book entitled “The Cultivation of Sugar Cane.” He is buried in Metairie Cemetery, and his gravestone reads, “"Author, scientist, educator and distinguished promoter of the sugar industry of the world."
His building is home to the Department of Political Science and Department of Sociology.
12. Taylor Hall
Taylor Hall, another building in the Pentagon residence community, is named after 12th U.S. President Zachary Taylor. Taylor entered the White House in 1849, during a time of great turmoil regarding the addition of slavery in new U.S. territories. Taylor supported the establishment of New Mexico and California as free states in order to preserve the Union, but he owned around 150 slaves between his Mississippi and Baton Rouge plantations. He was the last president to own slaves during his time in the White House. His daughter, Sarah Knox Taylor, went on to marry Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
A petition to rename the 11 other buildings in addition to Middleton Library can be found here.