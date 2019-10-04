LSU plans to phase the Student Excellence Fee, one of the most contentious fees for full-time graduate students, by the year 2021.
By Fall 2021, graduate students will likely no longer have to pay this fee, according to Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie.
According to the LSU Fee Glossary on the Office of Budget and Planning's website, the Student Excellence fee “supports existing faculty as well as related priorities such as providing additional instructors and teaching assistants to open more class sections where needed to reduce class size and to enhance supplemental instruction activities.”
For the 2019-2020 school year, the Student Excellence Fee is $857 per semester.
Provost Haynie sent an email last week to all full-time graduate assistants that explained the current plan is to exempt an additional $245 of the fee each semester until the fee is phased out by 2021. This process is expected to start next semester.
“I will work to expand support for our graduate assistants who are a vital and vibrant component of our mission,” Haynie said in an email.
Biological Sciences Assistant Professor Morgan Kelly said the slow removal of the Student Excellence Fee will greatly benefit graduate students, many of whom have advocated for graduate student fees to be lowered.
“It [the Student Excellence Fee] was essentially causing graduate students to have to contribute to their own salaries, so it was really the most egregious of the fees,” Kelly said. “I’m proud of our people for raising the profile of this issue, even though it makes me sad to know that there’s national knowledge of this issue."
Kelly tweeted last month that on a trip to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, many students from UNC and around the country knew about LSU’s egregious student fees and urged LSU's administration to address the issue.
According to Interim Associate Dean of the Graduate School Malcolm Richardson, the University's administration is very aware of the issues surrounding the high student fees.
“Everyone is aware, and I mean everybody from the president down is aware that this fee imposition is hurting graduate education, research and recruiting,” Richardson said. “The question is, ‘How do we alleviate it?’”
Richardson said he believes the best case scenario would be if fees, such as the Student Excellence Fee, were absorbed into these graduate students’ tuition as tuition is waived for graduate assistants. However, changes in tuition are handled at the state level and requires a two-thirds vote in the Louisiana State Legislature.
Because it is an election year for many state legislators, Richardson doesn't believe any state-level change will take place in the near future.
President and Vice President of the Graduate School Association, Cassie Bonavita and Caleb Taylor met with Provost Haynie last month to voice their concerns about the impact student fees are having on graduate students at the University.
Bonavita said she is “drowning under the weight of these fees” and she feels this change is a good first step toward fixing a large problem that affects graduate students at the University.
Bonavita and Taylor are both hoping to make more progress as they continue to work with the University.
The Graduate Association will meet with the Provost once a month to continue making progress within the Graduate School.