When students register for classes, they pay a technology fee that goes toward a program called Gear 2 Geaux.
The Gear 2 Geaux program is a way for students to rent electronics that they need for class from the library. The requirements to borrow equipment are being a full-time student, having a Tiger Card and returning borrowed items on time.
LSU Libraries Head of Circulation Elissa Plank said Gear 2 Geaux is a program the University has had for several years.
“Students, whenever they register for classes, pay for a tech fee and some of that fee goes to fund the purchase of electronic items such as laptops, video recorders [and] phone chargers,” Plank said.
The program was given additional funding by the CARES Act for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. It was given $70,000 to purchase more technology for students to use during the pandemic.
“Not only did they purchase additional laptops for students, but then they also purchased some additional equipment that we have never been able to offer to students,” Plank said.
Plank said the money was also used to purchase webcams, microphones, mobile hotspots, HDMI cables and calculators.
“Purchasing this equipment will allow students to be able to complete course work and attend classes in this different environment that we have had to go to now in the middle of this pandemic,” Plank said.
Biology junior Robert Tyler said he knew about the program for a while and is an advocate for it and how it helps students. He likes that he is able to see his tuition money at work with Gear 2 Geaux.
“I know they’ve been renting laptops out for a while even before COVID, so it’s nice knowing that now people know about it,” Tyler said. “I would say it’s a great use of our tuition money because at least we get something out of it.”
The library has provided additional seating for students who have back-to-back in-person and Zoom classes and is now able to provide disposable earbuds.
“We got some money for disposable earbuds, so when students have online classes sandwiched between face-to-face classes if they needed a space in the library, we’ve provided a space to go. If they also needed earbuds, they could use the earbuds,” Plank said.
Strategic leadership management junior Collin Quijano’s favorite part of the program is that it is accessible for all students.
“Gear 2 Geaux is an easily accessible resource, since the service is provided through the library, which is a common building on campus for students,” Quijano said. “I feel like this is a very good use of the technology fee, so there is available resources to checkout throughout the semester if needed.”
The library purchased 650 new laptops with the CARES Act funding. Students can go to room 241 at the access service desk in the library to check technology out.
